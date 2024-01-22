iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Boosted by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 7.1% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,776,996,000 after acquiring an additional 53,321,234 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,805,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,979 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,890,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,865,344,000 after purchasing an additional 999,326 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,241,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,347,635,000 after purchasing an additional 928,057 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.00 on Monday, reaching $485.68. 2,368,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,237,177. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $382.37 and a twelve month high of $487.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $467.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $450.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

