iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.1% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IVV traded up $1.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $485.73. 2,652,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,255,934. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $382.37 and a 1-year high of $487.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $467.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $450.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.