iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is US Bancorp DE’s 2nd Largest Position

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,189,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 403,152 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.3% of US Bancorp DE’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. US Bancorp DE owned 0.80% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $2,654,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $486.10. 2,524,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,250,351. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $382.37 and a 12-month high of $487.54. The company has a market cap of $376.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $467.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $450.84.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

