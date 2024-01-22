iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $49.18

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.18 and last traded at $49.31, with a volume of 512565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.25.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

