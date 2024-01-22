iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $77.42

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $77.42 and last traded at $77.81, with a volume of 161858 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.37.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Convertible Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 696.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

