iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 88,550 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 103% from the previous session’s volume of 43,685 shares.The stock last traded at $53.71 and had previously closed at $54.39.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.36.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.992 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Asia 50 ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,676,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,851,000 after purchasing an additional 185,312 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 535.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 206,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,701,000 after acquiring an additional 173,750 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,829.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 85,785 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 475.2% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 68,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 56,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 38,277 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

