iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 88,550 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 103% from the previous session’s volume of 43,685 shares.The stock last traded at $53.71 and had previously closed at $54.39.
iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Down 1.4 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.36.
iShares Asia 50 ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.992 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Asia 50 ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares Asia 50 ETF
iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Asia 50 ETF
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Higher prices at the pump? Make up for it in Baker Hughes stock
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- 3 steel stocks to play the manufacturing comeback
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Will ServiceNow continue its streak of double-digit EPS growth?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.