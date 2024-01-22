IoTeX (IOTX) Price Hits $0.0405

IoTeX (IOTX) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One IoTeX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0405 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges. IoTeX has a total market cap of $381.95 million and approximately $41.73 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar.
IoTeX Profile
IoTeX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,441,378,959 coins and its circulating supply is 9,441,378,955 coins. IoTeX’s official website is www.iotex.io. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IoTeX is https://reddit.com/r/iotex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IoTeX is iotex.io/blog.
IoTeX Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
