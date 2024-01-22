Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Vance Wealth Inc.

Vance Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 2.1% of Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.38 on Monday, reaching $422.56. 22,523,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,346,082. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $281.18 and a fifty-two week high of $424.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $399.08 and a 200 day moving average of $378.98.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.