Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Plans Dividend of $0.13

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, January 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1313 per share on Friday, January 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWY traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.68. The stock had a trading volume of 127,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,263. The company has a market cap of $221.17 million, a P/E ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $15.93 and a 1 year high of $22.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Company Profile

The Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of small- and mid-cap equity REITs. KBWY was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

