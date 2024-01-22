Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Declares Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:IHYF)

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1347 per share on Friday, January 26th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IHYF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.18. 30,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,746. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $20.78 and a twelve month high of $22.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHYF. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $575,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 14,853 shares during the period.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (IHYF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund designed to provide exposure to a broad selection of high yield, fixed income securities. IHYF was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

