Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Plans Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:BSCW)

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCWGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0809 per share on Friday, January 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd.

Shares of BSCW stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.31. The company had a trading volume of 282,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,841. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.54 and a 12 month high of $22.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.22 and its 200 day moving average is $19.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,611,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,169 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,671,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 177,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 83,822 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

