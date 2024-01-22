Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) to Issue $0.06 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, January 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0605 per share on Friday, January 26th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.14. The stock had a trading volume of 320,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,603. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.78 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.69.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $432,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,060,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,418,000 after purchasing an additional 100,201 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $880,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 51.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 119,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 40,745 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

