Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Plans Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:BSMS)

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2024

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMSGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, January 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0541 per share on Friday, January 26th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSMS stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.51. 33,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,394. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $23.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 157.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $222,000.

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

