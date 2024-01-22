Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Declares Dividend of $0.05

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2024

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMRGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Friday, January 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMR traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $23.68. The company had a trading volume of 35,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,486. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.37. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $24.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSMR. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 38.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 15,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.