Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Declares Dividend of $0.05

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Friday, January 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMR traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $23.68. The company had a trading volume of 35,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,486. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.37. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $24.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSMR. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 38.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 15,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

