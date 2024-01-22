Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Plans Dividend of $0.05

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, January 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0515 per share on Friday, January 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMQ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.63. 32,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,363. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.81 and a 52 week high of $24.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSMQ. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 15,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 292.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

