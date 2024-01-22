Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) to Issue $0.16 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, January 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1619 per share on Friday, January 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSJP traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.72. 388,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,456. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.60. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.96.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $751,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 33,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $735,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.