Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Plans Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, January 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1128 per share on Friday, January 26th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.65. The stock had a trading volume of 215,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,989. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.56. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.98 and a one year high of $22.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSJO. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 178.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000.

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

