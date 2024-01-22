Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,411 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 99,583.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 643,694,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $220,104,833,000 after buying an additional 643,048,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $915,360,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after buying an additional 1,351,002 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth $294,657,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 159.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,379,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,619,000 after purchasing an additional 847,651 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.85.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 4,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.93, for a total transaction of $1,348,772.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,114,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,708 shares of company stock worth $15,122,689 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $2.83 on Monday, hitting $377.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 954,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,538. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $222.65 and a fifty-two week high of $379.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $326.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

