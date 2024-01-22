Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $632.44

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $632.44 and last traded at $630.40, with a volume of 63575 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $622.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTU. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.67.

Get Intuit alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on INTU

Intuit Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.28 billion, a PE ratio of 68.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $591.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $538.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total value of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total value of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Intuit by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $868,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intuit

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.