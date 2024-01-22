Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the period. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after buying an additional 539,472 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth $292,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,511,000 after purchasing an additional 39,284 shares in the last quarter.

SPLV stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.75. 738,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,664,653. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $64.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

