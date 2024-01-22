Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Sells 50 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after acquiring an additional 334,950,682 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 62.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,716,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,130,000 after buying an additional 3,726,138 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,247,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,816,000 after buying an additional 205,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after buying an additional 517,671 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,697,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,011,000 after buying an additional 71,384 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $230.41. 336,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,466. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $224.48 and a 200-day moving average of $217.94. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $234.05. The firm has a market cap of $57.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

