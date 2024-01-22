Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Sells 24,489 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,312,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,489 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF makes up 7.4% of Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $14,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 17,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PGX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,533,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,199,952. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $12.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.10.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

