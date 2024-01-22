Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Invests $490,000 in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $352,000. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.1% in the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 4,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 455.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Amgen by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Amgen by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 71,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,133,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Amgen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $256.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Argus lifted their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.71.

AMGN traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $307.85. 1,244,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,405,891. The stock has a market cap of $164.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $282.26 and a 200 day moving average of $266.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $312.16.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s payout ratio is 63.97%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

