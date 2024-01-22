Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Buys 6,918 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 116.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,918 shares during the period. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 21,457 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 15,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 47,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 24,655 shares during the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. UBS Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NVO stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.63. 1,730,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,866,167. The company has a market cap of $474.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.39 and its 200 day moving average is $78.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $65.58 and a 12-month high of $108.98.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

