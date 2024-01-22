International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Separately, BTIG Research raised their price objective on International Seaways from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Seaways has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.20.

Get International Seaways alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on INSW

International Seaways Stock Down 0.1 %

INSW stock opened at $52.48 on Thursday. International Seaways has a 52 week low of $34.77 and a 52 week high of $53.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of -0.03.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.31. International Seaways had a net margin of 55.45% and a return on equity of 39.60%. The business had revenue of $241.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.03 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Seaways will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.53%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $48,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,807,438.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $231,005. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Seaways

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSW. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in International Seaways by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 279.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 63.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Seaways

(Get Free Report)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.