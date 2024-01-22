Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Receives $46.22 Average Price Target from Analysts

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.22.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IART shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. CL King began coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 106,612 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,223 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 207,228 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $9,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,775 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $42.39 on Wednesday. Integra LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $33.44 and a twelve month high of $60.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.94.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.02). Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $382.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

