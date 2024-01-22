Insider Selling: Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Senior Officer Sells 2,253 Shares of Stock

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Vladimir Ahmad sold 2,253 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$67,590.00.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance

TSE CWB traded up C$0.26 on Monday, reaching C$30.03. The stock had a trading volume of 53,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,907. Canadian Western Bank has a 12-month low of C$22.96 and a 12-month high of C$31.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.21. The stock has a market cap of C$2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.57.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 8th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C$0.05. Canadian Western Bank had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 32.29%. The company had revenue of C$291.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$292.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.6716049 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Western Bank Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 39.05%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Desjardins set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$33.91.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

