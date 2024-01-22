Insider Buying: Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Insider Purchases 22 Shares of Stock

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Free Report) insider Susan Davy purchased 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 696 ($8.86) per share, for a total transaction of £153.12 ($194.83).
Susan Davy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 20th, Susan Davy bought 20 shares of Pennon Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 750 ($9.54) per share, for a total transaction of £150 ($190.86).
Pennon Group Price Performance
Shares of PNN traded up GBX 14.52 ($0.18) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 707.52 ($9.00). 1,182,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,987. The company has a market capitalization of £2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -11,916.67, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 738.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 689.01. Pennon Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 532.83 ($6.78) and a one year high of GBX 952.50 ($12.12).
Pennon Group Cuts Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,090 ($13.87) price target on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 965.83 ($12.29).
View Our Latest Analysis on PNN
About Pennon Group
Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.
