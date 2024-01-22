Inno Holdings Inc.’s Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:INHD)

Inno’s (NASDAQ:INHD – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Tuesday, January 23rd. Inno had issued 2,500,000 shares in its public offering on December 14th. The total size of the offering was $10,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During Inno’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Inno Price Performance
Shares of INHD opened at $1.06 on Monday. Inno has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $19.21.
Inno Company Profile
