InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Price Target Cut to $32.00

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of InMode in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of InMode in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of InMode from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of InMode from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.83.

InMode Stock Performance

INMD opened at $22.59 on Thursday. InMode has a one year low of $18.57 and a one year high of $48.25. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.74.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $123.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.00 million. InMode had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 36.18%. As a group, analysts predict that InMode will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of InMode by 58.2% during the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,589,027 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $49,448,000 after acquiring an additional 584,655 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of InMode by 164.2% in the 3rd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 987,306 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $30,073,000 after purchasing an additional 613,565 shares in the last quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. bought a new stake in InMode in the third quarter valued at about $7,535,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in InMode during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,930,000. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of InMode by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 929,290 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $34,709,000 after acquiring an additional 147,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

