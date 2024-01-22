Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Up 5.7%

Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.34 and last traded at $43.19. 191,475 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 207,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.86.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NGVT. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, CJS Securities cut shares of Ingevity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.88.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). Ingevity had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $446.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Ingevity by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 1.2% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 3.9% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Ingevity by 70.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

