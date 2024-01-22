Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) PT Lowered to $64.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $66.00 to $64.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 6.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on INDB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on INDB

Independent Bank Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.20. The stock had a trading volume of 39,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,432. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.40 and its 200 day moving average is $55.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $43.28 and a 52 week high of $83.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $183.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.19 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 8.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Independent Bank

In related news, Director John J. Morrissey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total transaction of $109,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,348.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Tengel purchased 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.58 per share, with a total value of $102,018.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,251.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Morrissey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total transaction of $109,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,492 shares in the company, valued at $627,348.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Independent Bank

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming raised its position in Independent Bank by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Independent Bank by 30.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Independent Bank by 7.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Independent Bank in the second quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Independent Bank in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

(Get Free Report)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.