IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IMAX. TheStreet lowered IMAX from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on IMAX from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.14.

NYSE IMAX opened at $14.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.43. The company has a market cap of $771.64 million, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.23. IMAX has a one year low of $13.97 and a one year high of $21.82.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. IMAX had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $103.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IMAX will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMAX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 164.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of IMAX by 11.1% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMAX during the third quarter worth about $139,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

