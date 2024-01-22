Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Acquired by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,408 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Illumina were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Illumina by 1.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 112,444 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $21,082,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 57.1% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 421 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,186,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.8% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 533,414 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $73,227,000 after purchasing an additional 14,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 14.5% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. TD Cowen lowered Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. HSBC downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (down from $210.00) on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Illumina from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.86.

ILMN stock opened at $136.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.18. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $238.55.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at $938,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

