IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Hits New 52-Week High at $41.84

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.84 and last traded at $41.83, with a volume of 199890 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on IDYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.27.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Up 1.5 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.82.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 439.48% and a negative return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 million. The business’s revenue was up 128.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at IDEAYA Biosciences

In other news, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,054. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,054. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Throne sold 5,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $155,354.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,163 shares of company stock valued at $5,937,781 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of IDEAYA Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDYA. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 23.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 4.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 425,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after buying an additional 153,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.