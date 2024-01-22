ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Raises Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,820,957,000 after purchasing an additional 60,024 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,999,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $501,061,000 after acquiring an additional 102,091 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $325,230,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 21.9% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,088,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,316,000 after acquiring an additional 195,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 970,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,059,000 after acquiring an additional 71,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,773,913.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $105.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.62. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.49 and a fifty-two week high of $247.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.97 and a 200 day moving average of $122.63.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $551.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.27 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 63.06% and a net margin of 21.08%. As a group, research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ENPH shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $180.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.34.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

