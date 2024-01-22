ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Increases Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 158.4% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of CSGP opened at $85.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.98. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.12 and a 52-week high of $92.36. The firm has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.16, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 13.31, a current ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $624.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.65 million. Analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSGP shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, December 18th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $253,891.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading

