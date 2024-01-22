ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Has $493,000 Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,466,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,672,000 after acquiring an additional 28,934 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,765,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,474,000 after acquiring an additional 284,772 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 156.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $164,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,723. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,553 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,599. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

MNST stock opened at $57.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.44. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $60.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.76.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Cfra upgraded Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.73.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

See Also

