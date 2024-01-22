ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Has $454,000 Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in ASML were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in ASML by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,763,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 552.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,370,000 after purchasing an additional 51,487 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 19,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,020,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASML. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $816.33.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $766.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $302.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.48. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $563.99 and a 12 month high of $771.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $714.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $668.26.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

