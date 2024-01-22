ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Grows Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 31.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $240.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $237.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.47. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.74 and a twelve month high of $249.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 70.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. The company had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total transaction of $355,109.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,513,370.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,012 shares of company stock worth $719,304. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.50.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

