ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Buys 647 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Datadog were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Datadog by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 601,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,134,000 after buying an additional 245,175 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 97,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,571,000 after purchasing an additional 33,748 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,099,000. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DDOG. Guggenheim began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America downgraded Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.87.

Datadog Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $132.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a PE ratio of -1,085.83, a PEG ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.18. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.60 and a 1 year high of $132.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.75 and its 200 day moving average is $103.30.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $547.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.30 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.68, for a total transaction of $14,703,506.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 247,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,610,903.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 104,346 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $12,235,611.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,069,534.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.68, for a total transaction of $14,703,506.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 247,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,610,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 711,989 shares of company stock valued at $83,445,015. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

