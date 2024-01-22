ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Acquires 1,100 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,735 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in eBay were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in eBay by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,611,240 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $72,006,000 after purchasing an additional 480,156 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 389,141 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $17,391,000 after acquiring an additional 19,128 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in eBay by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 43,398 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in eBay by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 738,439 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,987,000 after acquiring an additional 166,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EBAY. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.65.

Shares of EBAY opened at $41.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.89. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $52.23. The stock has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 32.03%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.76%.

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,128,606.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

