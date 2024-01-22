HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) were down 6.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.13 and last traded at $3.17. Approximately 407,827 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,670,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.
HUYA Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $707.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.14.
HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.68. HUYA had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that HUYA Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of HUYA
About HUYA
HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than HUYA
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Higher prices at the pump? Make up for it in Baker Hughes stock
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- 3 steel stocks to play the manufacturing comeback
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Will ServiceNow continue its streak of double-digit EPS growth?
Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.