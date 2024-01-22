HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) were down 6.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.13 and last traded at $3.17. Approximately 407,827 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,670,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

HUYA Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $707.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.14.

Get HUYA alerts:

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.68. HUYA had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that HUYA Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of HUYA

About HUYA

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUYA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in HUYA by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 198,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HUYA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of HUYA during the second quarter worth about $2,116,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HUYA by 235.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,097,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 770,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its position in shares of HUYA by 31.5% during the second quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 328,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 78,730 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.