HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Maj Invest Holding A S

Maj Invest Holding A S reduced its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,174,467 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 443,834 shares during the quarter. HP comprises approximately 5.6% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings in HP were worth $210,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 362.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 16,621 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 13,023 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 109,375 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 9,942 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,347,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of HP by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 353,006 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $9,073,000 after buying an additional 16,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of HP by 266.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 330,133 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Stock Up 0.7 %

HP stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,427,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,980,523. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.37. The stock has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.04.

HP Increases Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. HP’s payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HPQ. Bank of America raised HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.22.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

