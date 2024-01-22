Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Shares Up 6%

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $161.99 and last traded at $159.97. 20,196 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 72,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Hovnanian Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Hovnanian Enterprises Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.68 and a 200-day moving average of $108.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.66 million, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The construction company reported $15.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $887.03 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 66.13% and a net margin of 7.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hovnanian Enterprises news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 32,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $4,519,183.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,482.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hovnanian Enterprises news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 32,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $4,519,183.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,482.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vincent Pagano, Jr. sold 3,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $597,026.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,645,584.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,616 shares of company stock valued at $7,700,027 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 9.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,910,000 after purchasing an additional 29,938 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 8.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 268,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,585,000 after purchasing an additional 20,089 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 15.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,199,000 after purchasing an additional 34,810 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 24.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,569,000 after purchasing an additional 34,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

