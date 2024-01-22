Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Horizon Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of HBNC opened at $13.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $594.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.03. Horizon Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.69 and a twelve month high of $16.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.53.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $53.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.07 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.65%.

Institutional Trading of Horizon Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 15,638 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 10,669 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,192,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,598,000 after acquiring an additional 43,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers saving, money market, and time deposits, as well as non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.