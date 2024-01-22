Horizen (ZEN) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $115.15 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One Horizen coin can now be bought for approximately $7.89 or 0.00019408 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Horizen has traded 10% lower against the dollar. Horizen has a market capitalization of $115.15 million and $6.64 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00055716 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00056377 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000179 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,585,900 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

