Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Position Lifted by Commons Capital LLC

Commons Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 73.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises approximately 2.6% of Commons Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Commons Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 99,910.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,018,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $350,886,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,328,001 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,079,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,939,078,000 after acquiring an additional 753,256 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,982,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,428,954,000 after acquiring an additional 146,701 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,275,277,000 after acquiring an additional 241,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,849,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,658,924,000 after acquiring an additional 232,080 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $201.14. 1,086,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,765,334. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $210.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $199.71 and a 200 day moving average of $193.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.90.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

