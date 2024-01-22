Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Dover Advisors LLC

Dover Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 1.4% of Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth approximately $2,328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.90.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $201.14. 1,086,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,765,334. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.00. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $210.87. The firm has a market cap of $132.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

