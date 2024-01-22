Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of HOMB opened at $24.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.75 and its 200 day moving average is $22.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $245.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.53 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert H. Adcock, Jr. sold 4,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $100,543.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,145,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,164,847.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Pat Hickman sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $1,522,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 238,497 shares in the company, valued at $6,053,053.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Adcock, Jr. sold 4,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $100,543.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,145,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,164,847.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,070 shares of company stock worth $1,625,846 over the last 90 days. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 9.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 9.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the second quarter worth approximately $790,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.1% during the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,417,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,311,000 after purchasing an additional 42,920 shares in the last quarter. 64.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

